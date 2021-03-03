BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brightworth grew its holdings in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 14,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 69,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,387,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Barclays raised their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $716.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $722.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $660.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.93%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

