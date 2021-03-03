BlackRock Inc. Purchases 135,299 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Woodmark worth $245,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 243.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

