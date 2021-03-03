BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:BLW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,722. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

