BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHE)

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:MHE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03.

Get BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.