Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BTT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,576. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

