BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BBF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,137. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $14.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

