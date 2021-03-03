BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the January 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.79. 43,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

