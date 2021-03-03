BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE MEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,889. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

