BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MVF)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

MVF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. 50,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,197. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $9.55.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

