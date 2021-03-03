BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,029. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

