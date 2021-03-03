BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,033. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

