BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE BSD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $16.02.

Get BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.