Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

