Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Talend were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talend by 85.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TLND. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.95. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,107 shares of company stock valued at $867,480 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

