Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 17,026 Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 355.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 496.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 59.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 37.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

EV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

EV stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.56.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

