Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,395 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Snap by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 86,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 149,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Snap by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 18,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Snap stock opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a PE ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $911.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.44 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $1,225,536.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,441,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251 in the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.