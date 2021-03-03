Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.21 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 114.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $336.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.00.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

