Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE PWR opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $277,984.95. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,172. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

