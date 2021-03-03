Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,525 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.