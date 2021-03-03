Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

