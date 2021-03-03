Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,820 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Domo worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 3.07. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $79.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.49.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,355.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock worth $17,034,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.