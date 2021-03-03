Bleichroeder LP Has $10.01 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bleichroeder LP reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 915,980 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma accounts for 1.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,366,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $453,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,913 shares during the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $338,436,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.90. The stock had a trading volume of 46,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

