Bleichroeder LP Has $938,000 Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Bleichroeder LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned 0.25% of Cue Biopharma worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,575. The company has a market capitalization of $388.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $31.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

