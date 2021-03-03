BLink (BLINK) Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One BLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BLink has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar. BLink has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $326,314.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.15 or 0.00789668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00062587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00046423 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003976 BTC.

About BLink

BLink is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,507,395 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com.

BLink Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

