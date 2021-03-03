Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Achieves Market Cap of $138.44 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for about $3.64 or 0.00007058 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.44 million and approximately $252,770.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.91 or 0.00482213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00073326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00078863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00080238 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00054845 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.97 or 0.00480399 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.