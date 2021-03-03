Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Stock Price Up 5%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.01. Approximately 350,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 392,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Blucora during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blucora by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

