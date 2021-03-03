Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:FTIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTIV opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.44.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

