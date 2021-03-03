Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $244,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 31.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

