Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $63.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

