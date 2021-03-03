Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,863,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

