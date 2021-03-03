Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 2,240 Shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFHTU. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $425,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at $532,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $917,000.

Shares of DFHTU stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Company Profile

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

