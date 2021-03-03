Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 51,700 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camping World by 146.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 378,664 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 109.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after acquiring an additional 307,215 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $8,601,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth $7,667,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CWH opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,472,422 shares of company stock valued at $56,467,503. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

