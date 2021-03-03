Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.72 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

