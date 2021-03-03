BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 769,000 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the January 28th total of 349,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,420,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BFRE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. BlueFire Renewables has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About BlueFire Renewables

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

