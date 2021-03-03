Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares during the period.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

