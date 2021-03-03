Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Down 55.7% in February

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the January 28th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.31 during trading on Wednesday. 920,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,712. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.