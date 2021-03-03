BMO Capital Markets Raises UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $66.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on UFP Industries from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of UFP Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.84. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

