BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the January 28th total of 128,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,877,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

Shares of DHF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.10. 3,732,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,709. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

