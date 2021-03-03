Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Cut to $41.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $41.75 to $41.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

