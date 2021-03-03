Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $631.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92.

A number of research firms have commented on WIFI. Northland Securities lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

