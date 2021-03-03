Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,635. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $35.88.

In other Bolt Biotherapeutics news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar Engleman bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.