Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.51

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.51 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 1259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $677.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after buying an additional 87,245 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $747,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

