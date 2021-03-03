Boston Partners Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in NVR were worth $72,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NVR by 33.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,045.60.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,657.96 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,806.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4,486.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4,214.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $64.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

