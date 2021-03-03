Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $57,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

