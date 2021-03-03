Boston Partners Sells 96,032 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,984,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.24% of Envista worth $66,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -302.92 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.19. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

