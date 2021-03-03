Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. 6,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,458. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $129.92.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.