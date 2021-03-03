Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 389,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after buying an additional 56,289 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 740.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after buying an additional 52,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

Amgen stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.38. 33,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.35 and its 200-day moving average is $236.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

