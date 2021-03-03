Boston Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,795. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

