Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,672,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 187,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

