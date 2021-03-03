Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,815 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 167,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $78,036.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,231.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,345 shares of company stock valued at $866,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -246.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

